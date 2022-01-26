IASC Structures 2022-2023

BACKGROUND

In October 2021, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) endorsed its biennium Strategic Priorities (SP) for 2022-2023, namely, to collectively improve operational response; accountability and inclusion; collective advocacy; humanitarian-development collaboration and its linkages to peace; and humanitarian financing.

The Committee called for the redoubling of efforts to drive forward operational impact in a number of areas, namely:

Priority Areas

 Accountability to Affected People

 Centrality of Protection (including PSEA)

 Preserving Humanitarian Space

 Gender Equality & the Empowerment of Women & Girls

 Addressing the impact of the Climate Crises

Enabling Priorities

• Localization

• Effective System to Respond to the Needs of IDPs

• Humanitarian-Development

Collaboration and its Linkages to Peace • Humanitarian Financing