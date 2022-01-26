World
IASC Structures 2022-2023
Attachments
BACKGROUND
In October 2021, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) endorsed its biennium Strategic Priorities (SP) for 2022-2023, namely, to collectively improve operational response; accountability and inclusion; collective advocacy; humanitarian-development collaboration and its linkages to peace; and humanitarian financing.
The Committee called for the redoubling of efforts to drive forward operational impact in a number of areas, namely:
Priority Areas
Accountability to Affected People
Centrality of Protection (including PSEA)
Preserving Humanitarian Space
Gender Equality & the Empowerment of Women & Girls
Addressing the impact of the Climate Crises
Enabling Priorities
• Localization
• Effective System to Respond to the Needs of IDPs
• Humanitarian-Development
Collaboration and its Linkages to Peace • Humanitarian Financing