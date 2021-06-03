IASC Results Groups 1 on Operational Response Workplan and Areas of Priority for 2020 and 2021

Note: As a follows up to the IASC Principals’ request to the OPAG to consider ways to better streamline work and rationalize structures of the Results Groups, each Results Group tightened their priorities, with commitments to shifting the focus to strengthening collaboration across Results Groups, translating policy to action and amplifying the voices of local actors. The below workplan lays out the prioritized areas of work of Results Group 1, as endorsed at the OPAG meeting on 25 September 2020. The de-prioritized areas of work will continue under agency specific mandate.