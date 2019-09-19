IASC Results Group 5 on Humanitarian Financing and IASC Results Group 4 on Humanitarian Development Nexus (18 September 2019)

The benefits of quality funding can only be achieved if donors and humanitarian partners work collaboratively and transparently to improve both the provision and programmatic use of bilateral and multilateral quality (flexible, unearmarked and multi-year) funding, learning from evidence-based experience.

ISSUE: There still is no clear definition of what constitutes quality funding or what it is best used for. This makes tracking the amount and use of quality funding, including to cross-cutting issues such as gender, a persistent hurdle to evidence-based calls for maintaining or increasing the current volume both in absolute terms and relative to total humanitarian aid budgets.

RECOMMENDATION: Endorse the establishment of a technical working group at the Grand Bargain meeting to develop a working definition by the beginning of 2020 of quality funding for both donors and all recipients, recognizing the need for variable applications of the definition. This can be tested over one year and assessed as appropriate. Agreed definitions will lead to improved measurement of quantity and benefits throughout the system.

ISSUE: Quality funding is distributed unevenly across the system and across crises.

RECOMMENDATION: Increase the volume of quality (flexible, unearmarked, multiyear) funding, which is accessed at all levels of implementation, to less visible crises and to local and national NGOs and pooled funds. Allow the use of crisis modifiers to redirect funding when needed to enable early action to prevent and mitigate crises and rapid response to unexpected situations. Aid agencies and partners should jointly identify mechanisms to improve the predictability and flexibility of pass-through funding.

ISSUE: Progress is being made on multi-year planning, however, quality funding has not always followed and measuring its impact is difficult.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Provide quality funding in sufficient quantity to achieve the objectives set forth in collective country-level planning processes. Ensure that multi-year and flexible funding continues to grow not only in real but also in relative terms to total humanitarian funding. Partners should step-up efforts in collective and inclusive multi-year planning that is context-specific.

ISSUE: Progress towards collective outcomes requires several changes, including to the architecture of humanitarian and development finance and planning processes and programming.

RECOMMENDATION: Provide quality funding and financing, including pooled resources and multi-donor support for programmes, consortia and innovative crisis funding mechanisms, to 1) promote a new type of coordination and collaboration across the humanitarian – development – peacebuilding nexus, as well as with government and private sector finance actors that is context appropriate, and 2) to incentivize work towards collective outcomes in line with humanitarian principles and aligned with OECD-DAC recommendations. Learn from good practice of inclusive funding models used by development donors.