IASC Results Group 5 - Humanitarian Financing (9 February 2021)

IASC Results Group 5 on Humanitarian Financing met on 9 February 2021 to discuss (i) action points from the January RG5 meeting; (ii) conversion of RG5 flexibility measures guidance into standard practice beyond June 2021 and irrespective of COVID-19 context; (iii) outcome of nexus financing sub-group meeting in January; iv). way forward on annotated bibliography on RG5 members’ visibility efforts regarding quality, incl. unearmarked funding.