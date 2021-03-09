World
IASC Results Group 5 - Humanitarian Financing (12 January 2021)
Attachments
IASC Results Group 5 on Humanitarian Financing met on 12 January 2021 to discuss (i) action points from the December RG5 meeting; (ii) Conversation with GB workstream 7/8 co-convenors on quality funding and complementary activities; (iii) 2021 RG5 workplan.
The below captures action points agreed upon and a brief summary.
Decisions
The RG5 decided on establishing a sub-group to work together with the GB co-convenors on RG5 contribution to the GB high-level political dialogue on quality funding, with participation from Save the Children, UNFPA, and InterAction.
RG5 decided against the inclusion of a deliverable on the UN Partner Portal in the initial 2021 RG5 workplan. Inclusion of a deliverable can be reconsidered later in the year if it is evident that action from RG5 would add significant value to the development of the Partner Portal.