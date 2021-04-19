IASC Results Group 4 - Humanitarian Development Collaboration (16 March 2021)

INTRODUCTION

On 16 March 2021, the IASC Results Group 4 convened to discuss (i) Sharing results of key meetings over the last month, (ii) INCAF meeting; (iii) Other rapid updates on key RG4 workstreams; and (iv) Action Points and next meeting. The co-Chairs noted that all action points from the last meeting were confirmed and prior to today’s meeting, RG4 co-Chairs shared a link to the updated concept notes of all RG4 workstreams with the exception of the toolbox, which has not been shared yet.