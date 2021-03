IASC Results Group 3 on Collective Advocacy met on 2 February 2021 to discuss (i) Counterterrorism update, Ansarallah designation in Yemen, and briefing on solutions paper; (ii); Climate change sub-group update, i.e. Climate Adaptation Summit outcomes, and update on charter consultations; (iii) Integration of protection in RG3 workstreams; (iv) local actor inclusion in RG3.