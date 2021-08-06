IASC Response to Northern Ethiopia, Famine Prevention, Strengthening Participation of Local Actors and more! - IASC Newsletter No. 08 - August 2021

MR. MARTIN GRIFFITHS ASSUMES HIS POSITION AS UNDER SECRETARY-GENERAL FOR HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY RELIEF COORDINATOR

The IASC welcomes Mr. Martin Griffiths who officially assumed his position as Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) on 19 July.

Mr. Griffiths brings extensive leadership experience in humanitarian affairs at headquarters and country levels, both strategically and operationally, having worked with the British diplomatic service, the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations. He also brings senior level experience in international conflict resolution, negotiation, and mediation, most recently as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen (since 2018).

SYSTEM-WIDE EMERGENCY ACTIVATION PROCEDURES TRIGGERED FOR NORTHERN ETHIOPIA

In response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia, the IASC activated the humanitarian system-wide emergency activation procedures (“Scale-Up” protocols) on 26 April 2021. The activation ensures that IASC member organizations and partners, in coordination with national and local partners, can rapidly mobilize the operational capacities and resources needed to match the scale, complexity and urgency of the humanitarian situation in the northern parts of the country. IASC members continue to step-up efforts to enable the delivery of critical life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection, including by advocating for unhindered humanitarian access and calling on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, particularly women and children, from human rights abuses and to condemn all sexual violence.