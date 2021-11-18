IASC Protection Policy Implementation Review Inception Report, September 2021

Introduction

Every year, tens of thousands of civilians are killed, physically injured or traumatised in armed conflict. Millions are forced from their homes and millions more live in fear and insecurity. Women and girls in particular are subject to appalling sexual and gender-based violence. The Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Protection Policy was a key milestone in centralising protection in humanitarian responses. In the last five years there have been important advances to strengthen protection outcomes for affected populations. However, there are continuing challenges to take forward the protection agenda which remains fragmented, poorly understood and lacking political support in the humanitarian system. Although protection efforts across humanitarian responses have had some success, this is not as broad and consistent as it could or should be.

The IASC Protection Policy Review represents an important opportunity to focus on the implementation of the policy and to take stock of where it has been successful and where it has not. The review process will seek to build consensus amongst all humanitarians about what is required to generate momentum and to put in place a road map for improving the protection of people in humanitarian crises and to communicate this clearly. It will build on the work and conclusions of previous studies and bring a fresh approach to the challenges of centralising protection in humanitarian action. Throughout the inception phase, interlocutors have indicated that one of their main concerns is that the review will ask the same questions of the same people who have already been consulted in previous reviews and therefore it will only reach the same conclusions. The team are determined that this should not be the case and will ensure that the review provides a fresh perspective and focuses on consensus-building around potential solutions.

If it is effective, the influence of the Protection Policy should run far beyond agencies who are members or permanent invitees of the IASC. While allowing ample opportunity for those within the IASC system to contribute, the review will reach out to a wide range of actors and individuals who work within humanitarian contexts to assess what changes have happened in line with the policy. Where this has been positive, the review will ask what has enabled change and whether the Protection Policy was part of this. Where there have been barriers, the review will explore how these may be overcome. A balance will be struck between researching broad themes and gathering experience from specific contexts. This approach will be reflected in the methodology and the examples selected for detailed research.

There are several limitations to the review. It is not an evaluation and will not draw specific conclusions on the impact of individual initiatives or pieces of work. Instead, it will draw out broad trends and experiences which are widely applicable across the humanitarian system. Time is limited and choices will need to be made to focus on the issues that have been most critical to the implementation of the Protection Policy.

This work is an exciting opportunity to address one of the key challenges facing humanitarian actors – how to understand and respond to protection issues within humanitarian crises and to ensure that all humanitarian action achieves protection outcomes that mitigate and reduce risk for those most under threat.