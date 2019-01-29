IASC Progress Report: Reference Group on Risk, Early Warning and Preparedness (January - December 2018)
Objectives, results, and outputs
The overarching result sought by the Group is that the IASC system, as part of wider efforts, is effectively and efficiently prepared to respond to emergencies and protracted crises. Please refer to Terms of Reference and Ref. Group Work Plan The Reference Group work plan has 3 inter-related outputs:
- Common risk-informed understanding of current and potential operational contexts promoted.
- Better preparedness to respond developed.
- Advocacy and advice on the importance of consideration of risk, EW, and preparedness, including through inclusion in discussions and outcomes of relevant global processes and support to the design and implementation of platforms that link risk with readiness and financing.