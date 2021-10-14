IASC Product Catalogue, September 2021

ABOUT THE IASC

Created by the United Nations General Assembly, through its resolution 46/182 in 1991, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee is the longest-standing and highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the United nations system that brings together 18 Principals of United Nations and non-United Nations entities to ensure coherence of preparedness and response efforts, formulate policy, and agree on priorities for strengthened humanitarian action.

It facilitates the leadership role of the United Nations Secretary-General by meeting regularly to ensure better preparation for, as well as rapid and coherent response to, humanitarian crises. It is chaired by the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC).

ABOUT IASC PRODUCTS

IASC Products are guidelines, policies, tools and documents endorsed by the IASC used to inform humanitarian preparedness and response efforts both at global and field levels with the ultimate goal of strengthening the collective humanitarian response.