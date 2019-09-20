20 Sep 2019

IASC Product Catalogue, September 2019

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.34 MB)

ABOUT THE IASC

Created by the United Nations General Assembly, through its resolution 46/182 in 1991, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee is the longest-standing and highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the United nations system that brings together 18 Principals of United Nations and non-United Nations entities to ensure coherence of preparedness and response efforts, formulate policy, and agree on priorities for strengthened humanitarian action.

It facilitates the leadership role of the United Nations Secretary-General by meeting regularly to ensure better preparation for, as well as rapid and coherent response to, humanitarian crises. It is chaired by the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC).

ABOUT IASC PRODUCTS

IASC Products are guidelines, policies, tools and documents endorsed by the IASC used to inform humanitarian preparedness and response efforts both at global and field levels with the ultimate goal of strengthening the collective humanitarian response.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.