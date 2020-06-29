IASC Policy: Light Guidance on Collective Outcomes, May 2020

Developed by IASC Results Group 4 on Humanitarian-Development Collaboration in consultation with the UN Joint Steering Committee to Advance Humanitarian and Development Collaboration

1. Who is this guidance for?

This guidance is aimed at senior management across the humanitarian, development and peace community at country level, including the United Nations Resident / Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRC / HC) and their Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO), Special or Deputy Special Representatives of the Secretary General (SRSG / DSRSG) and their teams, UN and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) agency heads, United Nations Country Teams (UNCTs) / Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs), and donor representatives. It may also be helpful to individuals responsible for implementing programmes at field level which contribute to collective outcomes. The guidance uses the collective term the “HDP Community” to describe the full range of humanitarian, development and peace actors working and funding in a country.