IASC plan for accelerating protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) in humanitarian response at country-level, endorsed by IASC principals on 3 December 2018

This scale-up plan for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) is based on the Inter-Agency Standing Committee’s Championship Strategy on PSEA and Sexual Harassment and its PSEA commitments. The scale-up plan presents a call for collective action and investment by IASC members in all countries with Humanitarian Response Plans or Refugee Response Plans. The plan seeks to achieve three key outcomes for PSEA: 1) safe and accessible reporting, 2) quality assistance for the survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), and 3) enhanced accountability, including investigations. To deliver these outcomes, the plan proposes an enhanced PSEA structure at country level that builds on existing good practice in the field and contributes to a broader accountability strategy. The product of extensive IASC technical consultations, the plan was unanimously endorsed by IASC Principals on 3 December 2018. Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs) subsequently carried out a gap analysis to inform IASC members of current needs for effective implementation of PSEA interventions at country-level.

1. INTRODUCTION

Protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment are core commitments of the IASC. Since 2002, the IASC has taken multiple measures to advance its PSEA agenda: n - 2002: The IASC adopted Six Principles on PSEA, which must be incorporated into agency codes of conduct setting clear standards for humanitarian workers, and a plan of action on PSEA.

2010: The IASC conducted a Global Review on PSEA by United Nations (UN), non-governmental organization (NGO), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) personnel that found gaps in how PSEA was prioritized and called for joint commitments and the pooling of resources to deliver on them.

2011: To support these efforts, an IASC Champion on PSEA was appointed to push for stronger PSEA policies and efforts within, and between, humanitarian agencies.

2012: The IASC Task Team on Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)/PSEA, now integrated into IASC Results Group 2 on Accountability and Inclusion, was established in 2012 to provide PSEA technical support to humanitarian agencies, in accordance with the Global Review recommendations. That same year, IASC members developed Minimum Operating Standards on PSEA (IASC MOS-PSEA) to support agencies’ efforts to institutionalize PSEA at all levels.

2015: The IASC further affirmed the roles of PSEA Senior Focal Points, Humanitarian Coordinators, and Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs) in implementing these commitments.

2017: The Terms of Reference for HCTs made PSEA a mandatory responsibility that requires a collective mechanism and approach.

In Present: At the technical level, the IASC Results Group 2 (which integrates the former IASC AAP/ PSEA Task Team) will continue to provide a forum for humanitarian agencies to address PSEA.

Initiatives to support PSEA action at country level have included the roll out of simplified and translated principles and the development and roll out of Guidelines on Inter-Agency Community-Based Complaint Mechanisms (CBCM) for PSEA. The IASC’s work on PSEA is informed by, and is taking place in tandem with, related actors, including the UN, donors, and civil society organizations. In 2016, the UN appointed a Special Coordinator to strengthen a UN system-wide approach to PSEA. The UN SecretaryGeneral’s 2017 Strategy on PSEA prioritized greater transparency in reporting, civil society engagement, and awareness raising, and led to the establishment of a UN Victims’ Rights Advocate. When more allegations of SEA came to light in 2018, many humanitarian agencies re-committed to more ambitious reform within their respective agencies. The international Safeguarding Summit, held in London in October 2018, produced a series of sectoral commitments to bolster action on PSEA, including within the donor community and the UK NGO sector. The Summit followed an inquiry by the UK International Development Committee, which found that while the aid sector collectively has been aware of SEA by its own personnel for years, “the attention that it has given to the problem has not matched the challenge.” In May 2018, IASC Principals reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering efforts on PSEA, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) committed USD 1 million towards an Investigations Fund as part of these efforts. In September 2018, UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore, as the newly appointed IASC Champion on PSEA and SH, took forward these commitments through a letter to IASC Principals12 that laid out key priorities for action, and allocated USD 11 million of internal UNICEF funding to scale up PSEA in 16 humanitarian responses.

The plan focuses on achieving three key outcomes on PSEA in the areas of:

1) safe and accessible reporting,

2) quality assistance for the survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), and 3) enhanced accountability, including investigations.

A call for collective action

Collective, joined-up action is essential for the IASC to effectively deliver on its PSEA commitments. Where even a single agency scales up action to strengthen PSEA at country level, the interventions put in place – whether it be a hotline, a women’s centre, or a medical facility – help the humanitarian community to go one step further towards realizing their collective PSEA and broader accountability commitments. Whenever possible, this should build on efforts at country level to strengthen collective approaches to accountability, particularly around complaints mechanisms.

The following plan is a call to action for IASC members to dedicate the resources, expertise, and support necessary to deliver on a core set of PSEA outcomes for children and adults across all humanitarian responses.