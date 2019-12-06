IASC Operational Policy and Advocacy Group (OPAG): IASC Results Groups - Priority Areas of Work for 2020

This note lays out the agreed Priority Areas of Work for the IASC Results Groups covering the 2020.

The IASC Results Groups have been encouraged to be concrete in their deliverables, to focus on activities that will have the most impact on field effectiveness, will support IASC Principals’ with their decisions and/or advocacy efforts, promise the highest return for investment, and are inclusive; ensuring systematic engagement with key relevant IASC and non-IASC inter-agency structures.