06 Dec 2019

IASC Operational Policy and Advocacy Group (OPAG): IASC Results Groups - Priority Areas of Work for 2020

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (314.89 KB)

This note lays out the agreed Priority Areas of Work for the IASC Results Groups covering the 2020.

The IASC Results Groups have been encouraged to be concrete in their deliverables, to focus on activities that will have the most impact on field effectiveness, will support IASC Principals’ with their decisions and/or advocacy efforts, promise the highest return for investment, and are inclusive; ensuring systematic engagement with key relevant IASC and non-IASC inter-agency structures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.