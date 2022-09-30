IASC Operational Policy and Advocacy Group (OPAG): IASC Results Groups - 30 June 2022

The five Results Groups of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) are IASC structures under the Operational Policy and Advocacy Group (OPAG). They were created in 2019 to develop policy guidance, operational frameworks and tools on issues such as operational readiness, localization, the humanitarian−development−peace nexus, accountability and inclusion, common advocacy, and quality and flexible funding. The mandate of the IASC structures was extended until the end of 2021, due to the need to prioritize COVID-19 guidance and tools during 2020. This document maps the achievements of the IASC Results Groups against their respective workplans from their creation in 2019 until their conclusion in March 2022.