IASC Minimum Standards on Duty of Care in the Context of COVID-19

The IASC duty of care minimum standards guide IASC members and standing invitees (hereinafter ‘the IASC organizations’) in the implementation of adequate duty of care provisions in the context of COVID-19 for all of their personnel regardless of nationality and contractual type.

Focusing on preventing and mitigating COVID-19 related risks, the standards aim to protect the health and safety of personnel, while ensuring that organizations continue to deliver on their mandates. Attention is paid to non-discrimination and ensuring that all personnel, regardless of nationality or contractual type is equally covered and protected by the minimum standards in the COVID-19 context. It is acknowledged that the implementation of such standards may entail additional costs for organizations, for which a dialogue with donors may be warranted.

These standards complement existing duty of care guidance pertaining to certain IASC organizations, including ICVA’s Call for Action on protecting humanitarian workers against COVID-19; the WHO consideration in adjusting public health and social measures in the workplace in the context of COVID-19; the United Nations High Level Committee on Management’s (HLCM) Core Principles for a healthier, safer and more respectful UN workplace; and the IASC Interim Guidance on Localisation and the COVID-19 Response.

Joint engagement in changing institutional culture and practice on duty of care is encouraged.

Whenever possible, organizations are invited to share relevant expertise, information, counselling and training opportunities with other, particularly national and local humanitarian organizations.