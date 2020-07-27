IASC Learning Package on Protection from Sexual Misconduct for UN partner organizations

‘Saying No to Sexual Misconduct’ is an interactive and innovative learning package that aims to raise awareness among IASC partner staff and ensure they have the skills and tools to define, detect and respond to sexual misconduct.

This one-day in-person training uses case studies, testimonies, group discussions, creative team and role-play activities, powerful videos and thought-provoking questions to promote dialogue and learning.

The contents are based on an IOM learning package on protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Working closely with WFP and UNHCR, IOM coordinated the adaptation of the package into an interagency product, expanded to include Sexual Harassment. This product is one of the initiatives undertaken by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi as an IASC Champion on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and Sexual Harassment. Other contributors include UNICEF, OCHA, NRC, ICVA and CHS.

Field validation was conducted in Gaziantep, Turkey in February 2020.

Is the package adapted to the COVID-19 context?

As seen in previous public health emergencies, when the humanitarian response scales up the risk of SEA increases with women and children in particular facing heightened protection risks. The surge in new responders (including non-traditional humanitarian responders) combined with high demand and an unequal supply of food and health supplies increases risks. The IASC has published a Technical Guidance Note on PSEA during the COVID-19 Response, available in Arabic, French, Spanish, Russian and English.

This package was developed as an in-person training. However, in response to the increased risks along with the restrictions on humanitarian staff travel and movement, WFP, IOM and UNHCR and IASC members will conduct webinars introducing the package. Sessions will be adapted and focused to ensure maximum reach and impact to ultimately strengthen PSEA efforts during the COVID-19 response until in-person training sessions are again possible.