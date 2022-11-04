IASC Key Messages The global humanitarian impact of high food, fertilizer and fuel prices, (November 2022)

Top-line Messages
- The IASC is alarmed at the effects of a super-crisis driven by lack of accessible and available food and energy and coupled with economic shocks. As humanitarian agencies, our mission is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the poorest and most vulnerable people, including refugees and the internally displaced. These messages are about what the crisis means for these people, and our efforts to help and advocate for them.
- High food, fertilizer and fuel prices contributed to intensifying a global crisis that is driving up global humanitarian needs and costs and erasing hard-won development gains, particularly in countries affected by climate shocks, conflict, and economic upheaval including as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is due in part to the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine. Millions of people are being pushed into extreme poverty and hunger by rising inflation and interest rates.
- The increased cost of living disproportionality affects the most vulnerable, among them refugees, the displaced, and women and children.
- The international community must act now and at scale to save lives and invest in solutions that safeguard human rights and humanitarian principles and stability and peace for all.