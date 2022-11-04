IASC Key Messages The Climate Crisis, (November 2022)

Top-line Messages

The humanitarian community is calling for:

Urgent and ambitious mitigation action to avert the worst outcomes of climate change.

Increased investments in building resilience and adaptation for the most vulnerable and worst affected.

Meaningful decisions, concrete actions and increased finance to avert, minimize and address losses and damages.

Humanitarian organizations are already on the ground, helping communities to take anticipatory action before shocks, building resilience and delivering finance quickly. In fragile and conflict-affected contexts, humanitarian organizations are working to address the consequences of climate shocks on people's lives including by strengthening lifesaving assistance and protection.