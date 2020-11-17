World
IASC Key Messages on Climate Change, Humanitarian Action and COVID-19 Summary (November 2020)
Attachments
These are intended to supplement a more detailed set of key messages which are being produced by the group and which are intended to cover the humanitarian impacts of climate change, including how these impact different groups in vulnerable situations, and different types of needs and sectors, as well as more detailed recommendations on reducing climate change driven humanitarian needs. These are deliberately intended to be short and to address issues specifically related to COVID-19 and climate change and not the broader spectrum of climate change related humanitarian concerns.