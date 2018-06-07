07 Jun 2018

IASC Guidelines for Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action

Making sure people with disabilities get their rights when war and other problems happen in the world.

Some new rules to help people know what to do.

ABOUT THIS DOCUMENT

This document is about the rights of people with disabilities when big problems happen in the world.
For example:

• War

• Floods

• Earthquakes

• Not enough food or water for people

When big problems happen everyone should get support to be safe, cope well and get better.
People with disabilities should not be left out.

There are some rules in this document for people to think about and follow.
The rules will help people with disabilities get their rights when war and other big problems happen.

Everyone can use these rules.

For example:

• People with disabilities and organizations of people with disabilities

• Governments

• Organizations that give people support

• Everyone else

People with disabilities and other people had a say in the rules first.

