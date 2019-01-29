IASC Gender Reference Group: Progress Report (January 2018 - December 2018)
Key Objectives
Objective 1: Guidance on and Accountability to Gender Equality - Develop, test and roll out tools for use by the humanitarian community to integrate gender into policies and programming and create accountability mechanisms for monitoring.
Objective 2: Engagement and Knowledge Management - Provide the humanitarian community with timely and practical information to help meet its commitments to gender equality.
Objective 3: Coordination and Leadership - Actively engage and coordinate with all bodies and structures of the IASC to ensure that they incorporate gender equality into relevant aspects of their work in a manner complementing efforts by counterparts.
Key Results for 2019
General Achievements
The GRG met four times over the course of 2018 in a somewhat nebulous working environment, given the ongoing restructuring of the IASC, the development of the IASC’s strategic priorities for 2019-2020 and the uncertainty of the GRG’s future status. Issues covered in the meetings included:
- Finalization, endorsement and launch of the IASC handbook, its roll out training and elearning module
- Refinement of the IASC Gender Policy accountability framework and means of execution
- Briefing on the IASC approved Gender and Age Marker
- Input into the IASC Work Plan for 2019-2020
- Development of side event at 2018 ECOSOC HAS
IASC Gender Handbook
- Development and IASC endorsement of its Gender in Humanitarian Action Handbook in English, Arabic, French and Spanish – the now go-to resource for GiHA integrated coordinated humanitarian action.
- Official launch in Geneva attended by 70+ stakeholders, including member states, donors, implementing agencies, clusters etc.
- 6,000+ copies of handbook distributed to 82 different agencies in 46 different countries.
- Development of comprehensive face-to-face and ToT training modules to support uptake of handbook.
- Face to face training and ToT conducted with ECHO funds in 4 countries (Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Malawi) to over 100 individuals in 42 different agencies.
- Follow up additional trainings conducted using the developed training modules in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Nigeria to over 200 individuals.
- Same training provided to UN Women’s Rapid Deployment Roster and UNW’s Arab States and West and Central Africa Regional Offices.
- Elearning platform developed and hosted by UNW’s SD Learning Centre Gender Equality in Humanitarian Action eLearning – to date accessed by 250 individuals.
ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment Side-Event
The GRG co-hosted a side event at ECOSOC HAS with OCHA, UN Women, the EU and the United Arab Emirates on "A Collective Effort of Leaving No One Behind: Strengthening Gender Equality Programming in Humanitarian Action". The side event was a forum to discuss the IASC’s renewed commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls; how to ensure collective efforts among humanitarian actors in strengthening gender equality programming in humanitarian action; and what are some of the practices that will help deliver on policy commitments to gender equality programming. The speakers at the event were Ms. Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, UN OCHA; UN Women’s ASG Mr Yannick Glemarec; Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations; Ambassador Joanne Adamson, Deputy Head of Delegation, Permanent Observer Mission of the European Union to the United Nations; Ms. Deborah Clifton, Senior IASC GenCap Advisor, GenCap Project; Ms. Indai Sajor, Senior IASC GenCap Advisor, GenCap Project; Ms. Brenda Moore, Founder, Keep Project; Mr. Omar Robles, Senior Programme Officer, Adolescents in Emergencies, Women’s Refugee Commission.
Priority projects/activities envisaged for 2019
- Delivery of annual IASC Gender Policy Accountability Framework reports with recommendations in Q1 2019 and Q1 2020.
- Support to rollout of the IASC gender policy and accountability framework.
- Multi-agency capacity building through regional/country level GiHA trainings (based on content of IASC Gender Handbook) in IASC crisis countries – 2019 x 4, 2020 x 4
Members
Associate Membership – HelpAge, WHO, UNDP, Concern
Core Membership – OCHA, UNHCR, IMC, NRC, UNFPA, Oxfam, WRC, UN Women, UNICEF, CARE International, WFP, HIAS
In 2018-2019, the co-chairs of the GRG are UN Women and Oxfam