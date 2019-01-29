IASC Gender Reference Group: Progress Report (January 2018 - December 2018)

Key Objectives

Objective 1: Guidance on and Accountability to Gender Equality - Develop, test and roll out tools for use by the humanitarian community to integrate gender into policies and programming and create accountability mechanisms for monitoring.

Objective 2: Engagement and Knowledge Management - Provide the humanitarian community with timely and practical information to help meet its commitments to gender equality.

Objective 3: Coordination and Leadership - Actively engage and coordinate with all bodies and structures of the IASC to ensure that they incorporate gender equality into relevant aspects of their work in a manner complementing efforts by counterparts.

Key Results for 2019

General Achievements

The GRG met four times over the course of 2018 in a somewhat nebulous working environment, given the ongoing restructuring of the IASC, the development of the IASC’s strategic priorities for 2019-2020 and the uncertainty of the GRG’s future status. Issues covered in the meetings included:

Finalization, endorsement and launch of the IASC handbook, its roll out training and elearning module

Refinement of the IASC Gender Policy accountability framework and means of execution

Briefing on the IASC approved Gender and Age Marker

Input into the IASC Work Plan for 2019-2020

Development of side event at 2018 ECOSOC HAS

IASC Gender Handbook

Development and IASC endorsement of its Gender in Humanitarian Action Handbook in English, Arabic, French and Spanish – the now go-to resource for GiHA integrated coordinated humanitarian action.

Official launch in Geneva attended by 70+ stakeholders, including member states, donors, implementing agencies, clusters etc.

6,000+ copies of handbook distributed to 82 different agencies in 46 different countries.

Development of comprehensive face-to-face and ToT training modules to support uptake of handbook.

Face to face training and ToT conducted with ECHO funds in 4 countries (Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Malawi) to over 100 individuals in 42 different agencies.

Follow up additional trainings conducted using the developed training modules in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Nigeria to over 200 individuals.

Same training provided to UN Women’s Rapid Deployment Roster and UNW’s Arab States and West and Central Africa Regional Offices.

Elearning platform developed and hosted by UNW’s SD Learning Centre Gender Equality in Humanitarian Action eLearning – to date accessed by 250 individuals.

ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment Side-Event

The GRG co-hosted a side event at ECOSOC HAS with OCHA, UN Women, the EU and the United Arab Emirates on "A Collective Effort of Leaving No One Behind: Strengthening Gender Equality Programming in Humanitarian Action". The side event was a forum to discuss the IASC’s renewed commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls; how to ensure collective efforts among humanitarian actors in strengthening gender equality programming in humanitarian action; and what are some of the practices that will help deliver on policy commitments to gender equality programming. The speakers at the event were Ms. Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, UN OCHA; UN Women’s ASG Mr Yannick Glemarec; Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations; Ambassador Joanne Adamson, Deputy Head of Delegation, Permanent Observer Mission of the European Union to the United Nations; Ms. Deborah Clifton, Senior IASC GenCap Advisor, GenCap Project; Ms. Indai Sajor, Senior IASC GenCap Advisor, GenCap Project; Ms. Brenda Moore, Founder, Keep Project; Mr. Omar Robles, Senior Programme Officer, Adolescents in Emergencies, Women’s Refugee Commission.

Priority projects/activities envisaged for 2019

Delivery of annual IASC Gender Policy Accountability Framework reports with recommendations in Q1 2019 and Q1 2020.

Support to rollout of the IASC gender policy and accountability framework.

Multi-agency capacity building through regional/country level GiHA trainings (based on content of IASC Gender Handbook) in IASC crisis countries – 2019 x 4, 2020 x 4

Members

Associate Membership – HelpAge, WHO, UNDP, Concern

Core Membership – OCHA, UNHCR, IMC, NRC, UNFPA, Oxfam, WRC, UN Women, UNICEF, CARE International, WFP, HIAS

In 2018-2019, the co-chairs of the GRG are UN Women and Oxfam