06 Jun 2018

IASC Gender Reference Group: Progress Report - January 2016-December 2016

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
KEY OBJECTIVES:

  1. LEADERSHIP ON GENDER EQUALITY - provide guidance and support, wherever feasible, to all bodies and structures of the IASC to be able to incorporate gender equality into relevant aspects of their work.

  2. ACCOUNTABILITY TO GENDER EQUALITY - support and champion the IASC’s commitment to work in an inter-agency fashion.

  3. COORDINATION & KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT – Provide the humanitarian community with timely and practical information, tools and resources in order that they can meet its commitments to gender equality towards the goal of gender equality in all aspects of humanitarian action

