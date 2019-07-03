The IASC Gender with Age Marker marks its one-year anniversary

One year ago, the IASC Gender with Age Marker was launched at ECOSOC HAS in June 2018. What have we learned? How has it been received by its users? Here is a quick overview.

The IASC Gender with Age Marker (GAM) a prototype learning tool for improving attention to gender and age considerations in programs and projects. It was developed by the GenCap Project in collaboration with donors and INGO and piloted extensively over a three-year period. Its use is required for projects included in UN Appeal funds, as well as by a growing number of donors and INGOs.

The GAM has seen significant uptake and use since its launch at ECOSOC in June 2018. On average, 44% of projects in the 2019 HPC completed the GAM, with country completion rates as high as 80%. In addition to the over 1200 GAMs completed for Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) projects, an additional 2000 GAMs have been completed for projects outside the HPC.

The automated KOBO tool works by stepping users through a series of questions on 12 programming actions basic to good gender equality programming. It codes proposals and reports on a 0-4 scale depending on their inclusion of gender and/or age groups. The tool also assesses overall program coherence based on the consistency of gender and age groups selected for each of the 12 indicators. Users report that the tool directs attention to program actions and population groups that might otherwise have been overlooked in planning or monitoring.

GAM success has been largely due to the support and advocacy of individual field staff and managers from UN OCHA and UN Women, as well as the other agencies, organizations and donors encouraging its use.

Two workshops have been held to develop skilled and knowledgeable resource people to promote and support use of the marker, in Nairobi (global, 2018) and Amman (MENA region, 2019). A Francophone workshop is planned for West and Central Africa region in late 2019.

The GAM for project monitoring can be used any time after a project or program has been underway for at least 3 months. Only end-of-project monitoring is required for projects funded under the HPC, Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPF) or Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), but interim use is recommended to determine whether changes are needed. Approximately one hundred monitoring forms have been submitted globally to date, giving a clear illustration of the kind of information the GAM will be able to provide on a country, cluster or organizational level. For example, of projects reporting at June 2019

• Almost 80% have at least one way for people to give feedback or make complaints

• Over 75% of projects have people participating and influencing project management in one or more stages, varying by gender and age

• In over 60% of projects, more than half of the population surveyed are satisfied

• Over 60% of projects are addressing gender-based violence in one or more ways

• Coordination data is very promising, with projects sharing a wide range of information; more than 65% of information shared in clusters is disaggregated by both sex and age.

There are also possible areas for improvement:

• Only 40% of projects say that complaints result in changes to the project, and only a small proportion provide different mechanisms for different gender or age groups

• Only 44% of provide project messages in different ways for different gender and age groups

• Over 30% of projects have no satisfaction survey

• A quarter of projects rely on population estimates to report the numbers of people benefiting from an intervention; there are no projects analyzing how people access or use their assistance

• Quality of gender analysis, and how this analysis is used, varies greatly from project to project; this is a clear area where clusters can help strengthen the work of partners.

Greatly expanded use of the GAM is anticipated with monitoring of 2019 HRP projects, and in the design of response programs for 2020.

For more information about the Gender With Age Marker, please visit: iascgenderwithagemarker.com or contact iasc-gam@un.org