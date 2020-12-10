IASC Gender with Age Marker (GAM) 2020 Completion

Use of the IASC Gender with Age Marker (GAM) increased in eight countries in 2020, while decreasing in twelve.

There has been promising uptake in countries new to the GAM and those with minimal uptake in 2019; globally, over 11,000 projects have applied the GAM to date. Positive GAM coverage in the IAHE Evaluation of gender in humanitarian programming and significant global reports in 2020 should lead to its increased promotion and use.

The IASC Results Group target for 80% of humanitarian projects to apply the GAM in 2020 was only met by the Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Program for Venezuela, where its use was energetically promoted and supported by UN Women (2019 and 2020), UNOCHA, and GenCap (2019)