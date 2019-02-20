20 Feb 2019

IASC Fact Sheet 2019-2020

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 11 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (520.43 KB)

WHO WE ARE

Created by the United Nations General Assembly, through its resolution 46/182 in 1991, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee is the longest-standing and highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the United Nations system that brings together 19 Principals of United Nations and non-United Nations entities to ensure coherence of efforts, formulate policy, and discuss priorities for strengthened humanitarian action. It facilitates the leadership role of the United Nations Secretary-General by meeting regularly to ensure better preparation for, as well as rapid and coherent response to, humanitarian crises. It is chaired by the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator.

WHAT WE DO

WE ARE THE PRIMARY GLOBAL MECHANISM FOR INTER-AGENCY HUMANITARIAN
COORDINATION

The IASC is the primary coordination mechanism for coherent and timely international response to humanitarian emergencies. It ensures its member organizations effectively assist and protect people affected by conflict, natural disasters, and other emergencies such as pandemics. It supports its member organizations to deliver effective, principled and accountable humanitarian action that saves lives, protects and meets the needs of people affected by humanitarian crises. It advocates for the protection of rights of affected people and respect for international humanitarian law and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.