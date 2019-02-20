IASC Fact Sheet 2019-2020

WHO WE ARE

Created by the United Nations General Assembly, through its resolution 46/182 in 1991, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee is the longest-standing and highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the United Nations system that brings together 19 Principals of United Nations and non-United Nations entities to ensure coherence of efforts, formulate policy, and discuss priorities for strengthened humanitarian action. It facilitates the leadership role of the United Nations Secretary-General by meeting regularly to ensure better preparation for, as well as rapid and coherent response to, humanitarian crises. It is chaired by the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator.

WHAT WE DO

WE ARE THE PRIMARY GLOBAL MECHANISM FOR INTER-AGENCY HUMANITARIAN

COORDINATION

The IASC is the primary coordination mechanism for coherent and timely international response to humanitarian emergencies. It ensures its member organizations effectively assist and protect people affected by conflict, natural disasters, and other emergencies such as pandemics. It supports its member organizations to deliver effective, principled and accountable humanitarian action that saves lives, protects and meets the needs of people affected by humanitarian crises. It advocates for the protection of rights of affected people and respect for international humanitarian law and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence.