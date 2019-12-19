IASC: Coming together for collective humanitarian action

At their latest meeting, the Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) agreed on a way forward to address key issues for humanitarian action to meet urgent needs in several crises, including in Afghanistan, the Sahel region, Sudan and Syria.

Meeting earlier this month in Geneva, Switzerland, the Committee discussed ensuring that the required actions are taken on protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment; collaboration between the IASC and the Grand Bargain; mental health and psychosocial support in humanitarian crises; and the impact of counter-terrorism measures on humanitarian action.

Reas more on United Nations OCHA