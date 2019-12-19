19 Dec 2019

IASC: Coming together for collective humanitarian action

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original

At their latest meeting, the Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) agreed on a way forward to address key issues for humanitarian action to meet urgent needs in several crises, including in Afghanistan, the Sahel region, Sudan and Syria.

Meeting earlier this month in Geneva, Switzerland, the Committee discussed ensuring that the required actions are taken on protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment; collaboration between the IASC and the Grand Bargain; mental health and psychosocial support in humanitarian crises; and the impact of counter-terrorism measures on humanitarian action.

Reas more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.