17 Sep 2019

IASC Championship on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and Sexual Harassment: UN High Commissioner for Refugees 2019-2020 Priorities and Initiatives

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 17 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (352.4 KB)

In December 2018, the IASC Championship Strategy on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) and Sexual Harassment (SH) outlined the vision of “a humanitarian environment in which people caught up in crises feel safe and respected and can access the protection and assistance they need without fear of exploitation or abuse, and in which aid workers themselves feel supported, respected and empowered to deliver such assistance in working environments free from sexual harassment.”

Building on the work of previous Champions, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has identified the following three priorities for his Championship, which will run from September 2019 through to August 2020:

1 Bolstering prevention

Eradicating sexual misconduct requires a swift and robust response to any allegation. At the same time, resolute efforts are necessary to prevent such abuses from happening in the first place. We need to ensure that every colleague understands his/her role in preventing and responding to SEA and SH and that the people we serve are aware of their rights to access protection and assistance free from SEA.

2 Expanding safe spaces

It takes considerable courage for a victim/survivor to speak up and we must find every way possible to lighten this burden. This requires that we work together to address the many barriers to reporting, make a victim-centered approach not just a principle but a reality, and protect both survivors and witnesses.

3 Promoting a respectful use of authority

Sexual misconduct is rooted in imbalances of power. We need to reflect on how we use power and privilege and ensure that we create workplaces of respect and accountability, where misconduct is not tolerated, and where senior management communicates, embodies and enforces ethical standards.

