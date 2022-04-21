World
IASC Cash Coordination Model
Attachments
This document provides an overview of a model for cash coordination which was the outcome of the Grand Bargain cash coordination caucus and was proposed to the ERC/IASC for adoption. The IASC Principals endorsed the model in March 2022.
Cash Coordination Caucus
Outcomes and Recommendations
Background
In September 2021, in close collaboration with the co-conveners of the Grand Bargain Workstream 3, and the Facilitation Group, Jan Egeland, in his role as Eminent Person of the Grand Bargain, agreed to champion a caucus on cash coordination.
The caucus process aimed to respond to various calls, including the most recent Call for Action, by convening key stakeholders to agree on a way forward and present a proposed solution to the IASC for their decision. The overall aims of this process were to:
Identify an arrangement for accountable, predictable, effective and efficient coordination of cash assistance which makes clear who will do what, with what resources and to what end. This may be adapted to different contexts, but clarity and predictability will be maintained.
Improve outcomes for, accountability to and engagement of crisis-affected people and communities
It was agreed that the identified solution would be presented to the IASC for its endorsement, in coordination with the ERC.
Summary
From 6 to 8 December 2021, and again on 18 January 2022, Senior Technical representatives of Grand Bargain signatories engaged in the cash coordination caucus, as well as representatives of relevant technical bodies, met to develop recommendations for the Principals, setting out the structure, function, leadership and resourcing of cash coordination. They agreed:
The principles and functions of cash coordination.
A basic model for cash coordination - the inter-sector/inter-cluster coordination (IS/ICCG) group is accountable for overall cash coordination, with day-to-day tasks delegated to a linked and formalized Cash Working Group which is accountable to the inter-sector/inter-cluster coordination group. In settings with no IASC or refugee coordination arrangements in place, the RC/HC will be responsible for ensuring cash coordination arrangements are set up in alignment with the proposed model and with support from OCHA, DCO and RC office.
That a globally identified agency (OCHA for IASC coordination or UNHCR for refugee coordination arrangements) ensures adequate, predictable and timely capacity for cash coordination across contexts and supports the development of coherent tools/guidance/capacity for the coordinators, through a global Cash Advisory Group.
That at country level, there should be a co-chairing model including both a programmatic and a non-programmatic chair, and that it should strive for one of the co-chairs to be a local actor. This arrangement will have to be contextualized depending on the situation on the ground, with a different arrangement for refugee-only settings. For a time-bound period, a tripartite set up could be envisaged, with an ambitious handover plan with targets and timelines for sustainable local leadership.
A basic staffing model, adaptable to the context, and principles for resourcing (cash coordination funding needs should visible and transparent, with clear funding channel), including at the global level (surge, capacity development).