IASC Cash Coordination Model

This document provides an overview of a model for cash coordination which was the outcome of the Grand Bargain cash coordination caucus and was proposed to the ERC/IASC for adoption. The IASC Principals endorsed the model in March 2022.

Cash Coordination Caucus

Outcomes and Recommendations

Background

In September 2021, in close collaboration with the co-conveners of the Grand Bargain Workstream 3, and the Facilitation Group, Jan Egeland, in his role as Eminent Person of the Grand Bargain, agreed to champion a caucus on cash coordination.

The caucus process aimed to respond to various calls, including the most recent Call for Action, by convening key stakeholders to agree on a way forward and present a proposed solution to the IASC for their decision. The overall aims of this process were to:

Identify an arrangement for accountable, predictable, effective and efficient coordination of cash assistance which makes clear who will do what, with what resources and to what end. This may be adapted to different contexts, but clarity and predictability will be maintained.

Improve outcomes for, accountability to and engagement of crisis-affected people and communities

It was agreed that the identified solution would be presented to the IASC for its endorsement, in coordination with the ERC.

Summary

From 6 to 8 December 2021, and again on 18 January 2022, Senior Technical representatives of Grand Bargain signatories engaged in the cash coordination caucus, as well as representatives of relevant technical bodies, met to develop recommendations for the Principals, setting out the structure, function, leadership and resourcing of cash coordination. They agreed: