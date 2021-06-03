IASC Addressing Racism and Racial Discrimination Action Plan, June 2021

Background:

The United Nations is founded on the principle of universal respect for and observance of, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion (UN Charter). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaims that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights and that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set out therein, without distinction of any kind, that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in the Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial discrimination reaffirms in its preamble that any doctrine of superiority based on racial differentiation is scientifically false, morally condemnable, socially unjust and dangerous, and that there is no justification for racial discrimination, in theory or in practice, anywhere, and that the existence of racial barriers is repugnant to the ideals of any human society.

In July 2020, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) decided to examine and address racism and racial discrimination within its member organizations and issued a joint statement in September 2020 committing to take further action in this regard toto address manifestations of racial discrimination and eliminate barriers to equality.

This draft action plan was developed for the consideration by the Deputies Forum laying out proposed actions to prevent and eliminate racism and racial discrimination (it was developed in consultation with the OPAG and building on the compilation of best practices shared separately). The document aims to translate the IASC commitments on addressing racism and racial discrimination into practical and tangible actions.

The Action Plan is framed around the following overarching areas: