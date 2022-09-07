IAEA Safety Standards - Preparedness and Response for a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency Involving the Transport of Radioactive Material - Specific Safety Guide No. SSG-65

This Safety Guide is intended to assist Member States in the application of General Safety Requirements (GSR) Part 7 and of the Transport Regulations. GSR Part 7 establishes requirements for an adequate level of preparedness for and response to a nuclear or radiological emergency, irrespective of the initiator of the emergency. This booklet provides guidance and recommendations on emergency arrangements for the transport of radioactive material. The recommendations in this Safety Guide are aimed at States, regulatory bodies and response organizations, including consignors, carriers and consignees.

This guide details overall national emergency arrangements and framework for emergency preparedness and response for transport. It defines the roles and responsibilities of different involved parties. It also describes preparedness and response elements, specific considerations for each mode of transport, and describes the interface with nuclear security. The guide is limited to transport activities under emergency preparedness category IV, as defined in table 1 of GSR Part 7. It does not cover events such as those occurring during the transport of radioactive material that do not initiate a nuclear or radiological emergency nor does it address measures specific to nuclear security.