IACHR launches Inter-American SIMORE to monitor its recommendations

Washington, D.C. – The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) is launching the Inter-American System to Monitor Recommendations—also known as the Inter-American SIMORE—in the context of a broad strategy to boost the effectiveness and impact of the Inter-American Human Rights System.

The Inter-American SIMORE is an online tool that systematically collects all recommendations made by the IACHR through its various mechanisms. In particular, it is a crucial channel to exchange and receive information concerning efforts to monitor the Commission’s recommendations concerning the Americas.

By launching the Inter-American SIMORE, the IACHR is providing a major mechanism to promote accountability, transparency, and participation. The new tool democratizes the process of monitoring recommendations in the Americas, since it promotes greater participation by all stakeholders in the Inter-American Human Rights System. It therefore strengthens the capacity to supervise measures and promote compliance with international obligations and to report on progress and challenges in connection with the protection of human rights in countries around the region.

The Inter-American SIMORE plays two main roles. First, it enables users to conduct specialized searches for various recommendations. Using seven search criteria—including topic/right, municipality, year, type of measure, location, and level of compliance—the Inter-American SIMORE systematically classifies recommendations issued in published merits reports, friendly settlement agreements, country reports, resolutions, and reports based on Chapter IV.B of the Commission’s Annual Report. Soon, the Inter-American SIMORE will also include recommendations made in thematic reports and precautionary measures granted by the IACHR.

The Inter-American SIMORE also gives registered users the chance to contribute to efforts to monitor some recommendations. By registering on the platform, representatives of States, civil society, and national human rights institutions will be able to contribute to these processes, by submitting information concerning efforts to monitor the recommendations made by the IACHR in its country and thematic reports and its resolutions.

The IACHR notes the opportunity that the Inter-American SIMORE gives States and civil society around the Americas to help monitor the recommendations made by the Commission in Resolution 1/20, Pandemic and Human Rights in the Americas. Through this platform, stakeholders in the Inter-American Human Rights System have the opportunity to report and publicize the measures taken to ensure and protect human rights in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Inter-American SIMORE is a major effort to strengthen channels to monitor recommendations and ensure State compliance with them. Its implementation launches a key stage for the Inter-American Human Rights System, which requires the constant, committed support of all actors involved in the Inter-American Human Rights System,” said IACHR President, Commissioner Joel Hernández. “This tool launches a new way of conducting and understanding efforts to monitor international recommendations, based on a public platform that encourages dialogue and the development of proposals,” said the IACHR’s First Vice President, Commissioner Antonia Urrejola.

“This tool provides a relevant opportunity to assess in greater detail the strategies that States implement to comply with their international obligations, and therefore to strengthen the foundations for increased technical cooperation among civil society, States, and the IACHR,” said the IACHR’s Second Vice President, Commissioner Flávia Piovesan. Commissioner Esmeralda Arosemena noted that the Inter-American SIMORE “is a major achievement, not just for the IACHR but for the Inter-American System as a whole.”

“For the IACHR, it is essential to support and strengthen processes to monitor recommendations and ensure compliance with them. In the context of its Strategic Plan 2017–2021, the IACHR has taken different measures to achieve this, and the Inter-American SIMORE is the culmination of one of them,” said IACHR Executive Secretary Paulo Abrão.

The IACHR invites States, victims, civil society, academics, and the general public to use the Inter-American SIMORE—available here—as a tool to strengthen efforts to monitor the recommendations issued by the IACHR in favor of human rights around the Americas. The Commission also appreciates the support it has received from Paraguay. Paraguay signed a memorandum of understanding with the IACHR in 2017 and has since provided technical assistance and enabled the use of the source code on which the Inter-American SIMORE is based. Paraguay’s support was crucial to ensure a successful initiative and is evidence of the close ties between this State and the IACHR.

A principal, autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS), the IACHR derives its mandate from the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights. The Inter-American Commission has a mandate to promote respect for and to defend human rights in the region and acts as a consultative body to the OAS in this area. The Commission is composed of seven independent members who are elected in an individual capacity by the OAS General Assembly and who do not represent their countries of origin or residence.

