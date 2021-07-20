Hungry for change! What the German government should achieve at the UN Food Systems Summit

French fries from European production are exported at high environmental costs to the home country of the potato, Peru, where there are still almost 4,000 potato varieties. These native potato varieties are grown by small- holder farmers who largely lack access to profitable markets. Meanwhile, large-scale farms in Peru export products like asparagus, grapes, and peppers which has led to significant growth in Peruvian agriculture. However, only a few benefit from this growth with 50% of the Peruvian population living below the poverty line and many smallholder farmers suffering from chronic malnutrition, especially among the indigenous populations. This example illustrates that the way we produce and consume food negatively affects people and our planet.