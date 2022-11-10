The Hunger Crisis and its Impact on Girls: Policy Brief, Sepetember 2022

The Hunger crisis

This year, 50 million people across 45 countries are on the brink of famine - the deadliest form of hunger - within an unprecedent crisis.1 Globally, 45 million children under the age of five are suffering from wasting.One in five deaths among children 0-5 is due to severe wasting (severe acute malnutrition), making it one of the main threats to child survival.3 The right to life, survival and development of millions are at immediate risk while hunger and poverty puts girls at risk of child, early and forced marriage, unwanted pregnancy, gender-based violence, school dropout, sexual exploitation and abuse.

In this context and with funding constraints, food aid is being reduced in hunger hotspots.4 Ethiopia, northern Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, Madagascar,

Burkina Faso, Niger, Yemen, Kenya and Somalia are among the countries with the highest levels of food insecurity, from crisis to catastrophic famine levels.

Conflicts have caused 60 per cent of hunger worldwide. 5 Moreover, the effects of climate crisis and COVID-19 are now being compounded by soaring inflation, rising food, energy and fertiliser prices, as well as food shortages due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Urgent action is required to halt this crisis and save millions of lives. Investment is needed in adaptation and anticipatory interventions, and prevention and response must be tackled from an age and gender perspective.

Political will must address the drivers of hunger through the different decision-making spaces in the conflict, economic and climate agendas, and strengthen and enforce accountability of existing mechanisms that ensure access to adequate food and nutrition.