Hunger, Conflict, and Improving the Prospects for Peace

A Nobel Prize against hunger

By Marco Cavalcante, WFP Malawi Deputy Country Director

Uprooted families

“My family is fragmented. My mother is in Uganda, while my brothers are in Tanzania and Burundi. But I am thankful that I am here. Malawi is peaceful, and with the food assistance I receive, I can now think of taking care of my future, and continue with my education,” says Felicien, one of over 40, 000 refugees hosted at Dzaleka camp in Dowa District.

Felicien, 21, was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents fled conflict in their country – Burundi. He has lived all his life criss-crossing borders, moving from one refugee camp to the next. In search for his father, he walked thousands of miles across different countries — from Tanzania back to Burundi until he found him at Dzaleka refugee camp in 2014.

While Malawi enjoys a relatively stable and peaceful environment, it is also affected by conflicts from other parts of the continent. It hosts Felicien and over 40,000 other refugees and asylum seekers who have fled conflicts and insecurity to find peace for their families. WFP is working with the Government of Malawi and various partners to provide food assistance to the refugees, hence contributing to peaceful coexistence with the host communities surrounding the camp. This would not have been possible without the support of our donors and our partners and we thank them for that.

Food is the vaccine for hunger

Sometimes individual stories meet the bigger news. The World Food Programme has been honoured with the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. This is a recognition of WFP’s work to bring food assistance to more than 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world.

The decision of the Norwegian Committee comes at a time when efforts to defeat global hunger are being undermined largely by conflicts and climate shocks. Global hunger is on the rise. 690 million people are hungry and nearly all the world’s major food crises - 10 out of 13 - are driven by conflict.

The Covid-19 pandemic has even worsened the situation. WFP estimates that without international assistance, the number of acutely food-insecure people in high-risk countries may nearly double from 149 million to 270 million before the end of this year.

But what has food got to do with peace building?

Conflict and insecurity – along with climate shocks, natural disasters and their economic effects – are the main drivers of hunger. Felicien and many of the people WFP is assisting are fleeing conflict, and have been forced to abandon their land, homes and jobs.

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize echoes what WFP Executive Director, David Beasley has been saying all along - “we can’t end hunger unless we put an end to conflict.” It is impossible to achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030 without ending armed conflict.

Hunger plays also a major role in fuelling instability. It is easy to imagine that sometimes people that have nothing to eat may be easier to resort to negative coping strategies, or even illegal practices, to fulfil their needs and those of their families. That is another reason why it is very important that people have access to adequate support in times of needs. Despite the enormous challenges in 2020, WFP Malawi quickly adjusted its operation to be able to keep delivering, expanding to meet emerging humanitarian needs and we could only do it thanks to the support and contributions from governments, private companies and individuals. Such solidarity is precisely needed now to address not only the economic effects of the pandemic, but also other threats such as climate change which fuels a vicious cycle of hunger in Malawi.

This Nobel Prize inspires all of us to work even harder, to continue to save lives, change lives and reach our commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ending hunger in Malawi within 2030.

