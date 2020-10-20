Hunger, Conflict, and Improving the Prospects for Peace

“We have made huge strides forward in spotting the early warning signs of famine, in understanding its causes and consequences. But, tragically, we have seen this story play out too many times before. The world stands by until it is too late, while hunger kills, it stokes community tensions, fuels conflict and instability, and forces families from their homes.” David Beasley, WFP Executive Director, addressing the UN Security Council, Sept 2020.

Conflict is the single biggest driver of hunger in the world today. Two years ago, the United Nations Security Council – the highest global body for maintaining international peace and security - passed an historic resolution acknowledging the link between hunger and conflict. Resolution #2417 (2018) recognizes that humankind will never eliminate hunger without establishing peace in the world