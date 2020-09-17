Humor & risk: An exploration of case studies

Overview

At its most fundamental level, managing risks is, at its core, about noticing and confronting the gap between what is and what could be. Humor is also about noticing, confronting, and in particular, highlighting this gap. While humor is not something that readily exists in the climate and disaster risk management field, this exploration sought to identify why humor can be useful, and more specifically, document cases where humor has worked effectively. This exploration of humor in the context of DRM has revealed the humor can be used as a risk communication and engagement tool, supporting the following: