Humanity First International Situation - Report No.003: Covid19 Response

SITUATION OVERVIEW

18th May 2020

2474 Volunteers

437,110Beneficiaries

2.7 Million Volunteer Value in Kind

Operating in 66 Countries across 6 Continents

Prevention Materials 157,750

Food Security 5.1 million meals provided

OVERVIEW

As the crisis hits other parts of the world and takes a toll on Global Public Health, with a programme to immunise population via a vaccine once it becomes available. The race is on via multiple clinical trials to find a potential cure to halt the virus. Humanity First International (HFI) are playing their part in ensuring the required support is provided to low-middle income-based countries, who in large parts have underdeveloped infrastructure to deal with such pandemics. HFI have started a series of initiatives and engagements with UN WHO and other agencies to ensure mobilisation, preparedness, awareness and implementation of sustainable solutions that will support in such crisis. Empowering and engendering locals to take action to contain and prevent spread of the virus is critical whilst operating educational and healthcare facilities in the nest possible manner. Work has been undertaken to prepare communities in Africa, Asia, Central America and the Middle East to combat COVID19 especially taking into consideration vulnerable groups such as children, elderly, women and minorities where such cross cutting issues go under the radar and pose threat from outbreaks of diseases and disasters. To help continue this great work and to donate then please visit www.humanityfirst.org. Follow us on our social media channels and reach out if you would like to partner with Humanity First.