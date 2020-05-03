World
Humanity First International Situation - Report No.001: Covid19 Response
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW
26th April – 02 May 2020
3,357,450 Cases
238,950 Deaths
187 Countries
Prevention Materials 130,155
Food Security 184,140
OVERVIEW
Humanity First (HF) has several initiatives in place including mobilising volunteers to help the vulnerable isolated at home and the homeless, hand washing points at bus stops, guidance posters and videos on symptoms and staying safe. We are also producing our own hand sanitising gel for small scale free distribution. To help continue this great work and find out more on what HF is doing then visit www.humanityfirst.org.