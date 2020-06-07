Humanity First International COVID-19 Support Program, June 2020

THE PANDEMIC

A global pandemic is upon us. A new Coronavirus (COVID-19) which was first detected in Wuhan (China) in late December has since then spread on a scale that is unlike anything that we have experienced in the contemporary world. The rapid rise in the number of Coronavirus affected patients has brought the world to a standstill. A novel disease with no known cure or vaccine yet, has forced healthcare facilities of many countries down to its knees and has resulted in a tragically large number of lives being lost. Up until now, more than six million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Similarly, necessary steps such as quarantines and social distancing practices taken by governments to curb its escalation has had devastating effects on their economies. This has caused a crisis that is affecting the lives and lifestyle of millions of people worldwide. We are now in an unchartered territory and we have both a healthcare crisis and a financial crisis on our hands.

HF AMIDST A PANDEMIC

It is in these trying times that Humanity First has mobilized its volunteers worldwide to provide relief and to assist the most vulnerable people of this pandemic. Our work spans the continents of Africa, The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

We are providing PPE gear, face masks, hand sanitizers and hand soaps to both private and government hospitals as well as to other relief organizations and individuals. Additionally, we have ongoing blood drives in many countries. We have started rigorous awareness campaigns in many countries to stop further spread of the virus. These include safety guideline infographics and videos shared through our social media channels. Furthermore, thousands of flyers and leaflets have also been physically distributed in many countries for the benefit of the general public. Last, but surely not the least, we have been providing free meals and food ration packs to those who have lost their livelihood due to this pandemic.