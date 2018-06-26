Humanity in Action - Annual Review 2017

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT

As wars dragged on in many parts of the world, huge numbers of people struggled to meet even their most basic needs in 2017. In the absence of political solutions, these people seem destined to endure even more violence in the coming year. If humanitarian organizations cannot rise to the challenge and provide greater relief and protection, even more people could suffer.

We have seen first-hand the wide-ranging repercussions conflict and violence have on societies. These repercussions are even more devastating if neutral, impartial humanitarian organizations like the ICRC are prevented from working closely with affected communities. Because of our neutrality, impartiality and independence, we can speak to all parties and make a difference to people affected by armed conflict and violence. Our hard work helps maintain stability and prevent societies from collapsing entirely.

Last year, our focus continued to be on the war and violence in parts of the Middle East and Africa, to which we dedicated more than two-thirds of our budget and staff. We have much to be proud of – the quick scaling-up of our response in Yemen, our presence in the remotest areas of Rakhine State, Myanmar, the way we carved out humanitarian space in Mexico, our work as a neutral intermediary from Nigeria to Papua New Guinea. Central to these achievements is our ability to build trust: trust allows us to negotiate access to people in need, deliver services in hard-toreach areas, and engage in constructive dialogue, both in the field and in the highest political spheres. My own visits to our field operations have enriched my understanding of the dynamics and concerns of people who suffer, and have allowed me, in turn, to raise their concerns within the international community.

Looking ahead, we can expect the digital transformation to have a profound impact on our work and lives. It may or may not widen social divides, but it will certainly transform the nature of warfare, violence and weapons; it will affect the basic needs of people; and it will change the way humanitarian protection and assistance are delivered. As the impact of the digital revolution makes itself felt, the ICRC will focus on the opportunities and challenges it presents: physical and virtual front lines, harnessing digitalization while maintaining privacy, strengthening our capacity to safeguard and expand neutral and impartial humanitarian spaces.

I am confident that the ICRC is well positioned to meet the humanitarian and political challenges ahead. I am deeply impressed with the efforts of my colleagues throughout the organization, who work with great dedication and perseverance in very difficult circumstances.

Thank you to all who have supported the work of the ICRC this year. The challenges ahead are immense: so we must all use our creativity and common humanity to guide us through the chaos and, together, strengthen our fragile world.

Peter Maurer