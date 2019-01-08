08 Jan 2019

Humanitarianism is in crisis. Digital innovation won’t fix it

Mark Duffield, Professor emeritus at the Global Insecurities Centre, University of Bristol, and author of Post-Humanitarianism: Governing Precarity in the Digital World

The humanitarian norms that once tempered international conduct lie abandoned. A couple of decades ago, hopes for a liberal “new world order” shaped by human rights and cosmopolitan values still had traction. A backlash of authoritarianism and insurgent populism, however, has revised that global outlook.

Read more on IRIN.

