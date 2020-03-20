World
Humanitarian workers reiterate need for support to the most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic
As the global humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, UN assistance remains critical for the 100 million people living in emergency situations, OCHA Spokesperson Jens Laerke underscored today at a press briefing in Geneva.
“The humanitarian imperative is to keep getting life-saving help out to these people, while taking action to avoid the catastrophic impact COVID-19 could have on them,” Mr. Laerke said.
