Humanitarian workers reiterate need for support to the most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

A Venezuelan doctor educates refugees and locals in a community in Ecuador on the prevention of the coronavirus. © UNHCR/Jaime Gimenez

As the global humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, UN assistance remains critical for the 100 million people living in emergency situations, OCHA Spokesperson Jens Laerke underscored today at a press briefing in Geneva.

“The humanitarian imperative is to keep getting life-saving help out to these people, while taking action to avoid the catastrophic impact COVID-19 could have on them,” Mr. Laerke said.

