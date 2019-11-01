01 Nov 2019

Humanitarian service points for vulnerable migrants: Summary brief

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 01 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (213.8 KB)

What are humanitarian service points?

The IFRC concept of humanitarian service points refers to initiatives aiming to provide essential services to vulnerable migrants during their journeys – irrespective of status - without fear of arrest or being reported to the authorities.

A humanitarian service point is a neutral space along migratory routes that provides a welcoming and safe environment for migrants to access essential services. This requires an absence of violence, abuse or further harm in the process of accessing and receiving humanitarian assistance, as well as the absence of fear of interference by authorities when doing so. While National Societies cannot fully prevent violence or abuse by those determined to use it, nor can they guarantee authorities will respect their humanitarian access, they must do their best to facilitate ‘safety’ through agreement/understanding with the relevant parties and through strict adherence to their humanitarian mandate. It is therefore strongly recommended that National Societies seek to conclude formal agreements with relevant authorities to ensure the ability to operate according to the Fundamental Principles is respected at all times.

Humanitarian service points may include fixed or mobile initiatives, reaching migrants wherever needs exist. The key objective is to contribute to the safety, dignity and protection of vulnerable migrants at all stages of their journey and to promote resilience.

There is no one-size-fits-all model of operation: in certain locations humanitarian service points may simply provide critical information; in others healthcare might be provided. Services will depend on migrants’ needs and the resources and capacity of the National Society.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.