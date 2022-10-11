The Humanitarian Sector & Digital Identity: Are We Affecting Refugees’ Self-Identities? - September 2022

Key messages

Identity is a complex and multifaceted construction. Understanding it and how our actions can influence one’s identity need to be considered in humanitarian action and development programming. But to do that, there needs to be a shared understanding and definition of (digital) identity in the responding community.

The impact on one’s self-identity and feelings when being issued a digital identification depends on context, circumstances and the individual.

Access and inclusiveness are the most important elements of digital identity in the humanitarian context, as they help determine beneficiaries’ experience and feelings when receiving assistance.

A host country’s political will and economic abilities will often determine the services accessible for refugees with a digital identity.

Risk assessment about the exclusion nature of technology, the level of digital divide and the available solutions should be in place.

As the issuance of digital identification in humanitarian settings is a relatively new phenomena, more research is needed to better understand the long-term impact on the individual.