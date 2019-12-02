Humanitarian Perspectives: Highlights from 2019 - Risks for 2020

Introduction

Each year we take stock of our work and put together an annual report – you may have noticed we have published a variety of formats and layouts over the years, very much reflecting our own internal learning and evolution.

This year we chose to provide four different perspectives on the global humanitarian situation. Within these pages you will find a comparative analyses of 14 of the major humanitarian situations with respect to the affected populations, people in need and humanitarian access; an analysis of three highly complex and evolving regional crises the sector grappled with over the year; and a spotlight on three severe crises that did not get sufficient attention in 2019. Finally, as the year comes to a close, we have identified a number of risks that may lead to a significant deterioration of particular crises in 2020.

We hope you will find these perspectives informative and useful in your planning for 2020.

The past year has been important for ACAPS. December 1, 2019 marks exactly 10 years since the organisation was founded. It has been a decade of learning and carving out a space for independent humanitarian analysis. This year was also significant as we overhauled our global analysis work and launched CrisisInSight. We are already seeing how powerful CrisisInSight is and are excited about the possibilities it presents. Over the coming year we will expand our work analysing contexts in depth and you will see a number of new trends and risk reports that we look forward to sharing with you.

As always, we invite your feedback on how you make use of this report – your comments on what you really liked and what could be better are most welcome.

Yours truly,

Lars Peter Nissen ACAPS Director