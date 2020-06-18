Humanitarian needs rise in the Sahel amid COVID-19

Some 24 million people in the Sahel, half of them children, need life-saving assistance and protection in 2020 – the highest number ever recorded.

More than 4.5 million people are internally displaced or refugees – 1 million more than in 2019. Food insecurity and malnutrition are expected to spike to record peaks.

More than 12 million people are already facing a serious lack of food, the highest figure in a decade. The socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic risks doubling this number.

Almost 10 million children risk of acute malnutrition, including 3 million suffering from its most severe form. School closures, due to violence and lock-down measures, affect an entire generation.

In March, more than 11,500 schools were closed or non-operational due to violence across the Sahel, affecting more than 2.2 million children. With COVID-19, 71 million children are temporarily out of school.

