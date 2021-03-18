Humanitarian InSight A User’s Guide: 2021 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (January 2021)

Introduction

This basic guidance is designed for field users of Humanitarian Insight and is intended to support the creation of public pages on Humanitarian Insight for humanitarian operations where accepted national or regional strategic planning documents (i.e. Humanitarian Response Plans1 (HRPs) or other Regional Response plans) are being developed and implemented. Specifically, this guidance is geared towards those staff that will act as focal points either for the document in its entirety (Plan Leads) or those staff that are supporting individual humanitarian Clusters (Cluster Leads).

OCHA, as overall manager of the Humanitarian Insight platform, has editorial oversight at the field level and thus can ensure those designated staff from UN Agencies, NGOs and/or the Clusters are granted permission to edit their respective Humanitarian Insight cluster pages.

What is Humanitarian Insight?

Relationship to Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) Applications Humanitarian Insight is the publication platform for HPC data, designed to provide a sophisticated out-ofthe-box solution for publishing the data generated and managed with the HPC.tools suite of applications.

These are as follows:

• Response Planning and Monitoring Module (RPM);

• HPC Projects Module (PM);

• The Financial Tracking Service (FTS); and

• Humanitarian Insight

These critical tools are all constituent and supporting elements of in-country HRP’s and are developed for those countries/regions impacted by protracted, or sudden onset, emergencies that require international humanitarian assistance. As you are aware, HRPs articulate the shared vision of how to respond to the assessed and expressed needs of the affected population2 As the principle tool that guidance an in-country or regional response, an HRP is, first and foremost, a strategic plan; however, is also used as a fundraising tool to generate resources to support humanitarian response efforts.

As with all HPC.tool platforms, there are many different layers of editorial possibilities within Hum-Insight. As such, this guidance is geared towards the key components of the document and thus does not delve into the great depths of possibilities that Humanitarian Insight offers to tailor your country’s product. This guidance should, however, get you started in the right direction.

Humanitarian Insight Publication Control

As noted, in RPM, roles granted to in-country actors as either Plan or Cluster Lead grant equivalent Editor privileges in Hum-Insight, so that OCHA and cluster staff responsible for managing the data are also empowered to determine how their data is presented.