Humanitarian innovation: Untangling the many paths to scale

By Dan McClure, Lesley Bourns, and Alice Obrecht

Overview

The humanitarian sector has always innovated, finding creative solutions to improve results in austere and unstable settings. But such innovations are frequently sporadic, tend to be project driven, and may not reach beyond a given setting or institution. In the face of growing demand for humanitarian assistance, the world needs innovation that produces scalable solutions.

The challenge is widely recognized: good ideas, demonstrated through pilots, often fail to reach a scale at which they can maximize value.4 This is partially due to the general challenge posed by a voluntary, fluid humanitarian system that struggles to consistently adopt changes in policy and practice, particularly those that disrupt the status quo and balance of power.5 This dynamic can undermine the collective action and the acceptance of disruption needed for scaling some of the most impactful humanitarian innovations. The sector is also characterized by a limited appetite for risk and a short-term mindset, which is due in part to the pressure on donors and humanitarian actors to demonstrate efficiency and visibility through quick, tangible results like delivery of food and tents, with funding channeled primarily through a handful of large institutions.6

While the sector’s overall environment is certainly challenging for innovation at scale, our experience indicates this reality alone does not explain the difficulty of the scaling challenge. What really stands in the way of bringing new solutions to a broader group of users in humanitarian settings? This paper presents the issues at two broad levels. Some arise from the challenges individual innovators face when choosing a pathway to scale, while the others can be attributed to systemic barriers in the broad environment for humanitarian innovation.

At the level of the individual innovation, this paper argues that a poor definition of the scaling challenge, and an inadequate response to address its complexity, have kept many good ideas from going to scale. Thinking about how to scale a solution has often been left to the end of an innovation process, with relatively few strategic and supported pathways proposed for taking an idea to scale.

If an innovator finds it can’t scale within these conventional processes, there is little room for reimagining the approach. However, if from the outset of the innovation process one considers a range of factors that shape the ability to scale, the innovator will have greater clarity on the scaling problem and more opportunities to successfully pursue the most appropriate strategies.

Recognizing the diversity of pathways to scale allows for a more robust framework for considering the range of approaches, skills, and steps involved in bringing innovations to scale. This paper offers a scale framework shaped by four key factors: solution value, difficulty, contextual variation, and operational sustainability.